Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Social media users have reacted emotionally to the recent promo of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' which showed its host Amitabh Bachchan crying after his wife Jaya Bachchan made a revelation.

Taking to Instagram, Sony TV dropped the promo which they captioned, "@bachchan ji ke surprise ko dekh kar @amitabhbachchan ji apne aansu rok nahin paaye!."

In the promo, Abhishek Bachchan could be heard introducing his mother Jaya Bachchan as "bula lete hai...rishte mein jo hamari maa lagti hai". After being seated on the hot seat, Jaya opens up about an incident in front of the audience which left the veteran star with tears in his eyes and he could be seen wiping his tears with a tissue paper.

Soon after the sentimental promo of the upcoming episode was out, fans seemed concerned about the actor.

"Aapko itna bhavuk dekh kar hamari bhi aankh bhar aayi.... we love you Amit ji," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love you sir u r fabulous and always down to earth...I wish u live longer n longer God always blessed you... Happiest birthday and many more to come."

"Amit ji aapki aankhon me aansu dekh kar me bhi ro rahi hu miss you so much," another fan commented.

A user wrote, "Lovely lovely bachchan sahab please dont cry my heart breaks sweet abhishek."

Another user wrote, "My heart breaking for amit ji crying. So lovely to see the warmth and love between amit ji and jaya ji."

Meanwhile, Jaya's revelation about the 'Shehenshah' actor is still a mystery, which will be answered in the next episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan will be accompanying the 'Deewar' actor on his popular quiz show on the occasion of Amitabh's 80th birthday.

Popularly known as Big B, Amitabh was rightly called the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood. He built his on-screen image as an 'angry young man' by portraying aggressive roles in films like 'Zanjeer', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Deewar' and 'Kaala Patthar' to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh was recently seen in director Vikas Behl's family entertainer film 'Goodbye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The film received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjataya's upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

