Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) "Fidaa" star Varun Tej on Monday said he has begun filming for his next Telugu movie in London.

The action entertainer is directed by Praveen Sattaru, known for the National Award-winning film "Chandamama Kathalu" (2014).

Tej shared the update about his 12th film project on Instagram.

"Ideas pull the trigger, but instincts loads the gun #V12 Lets do this man @praveensattaru #VT12ShootBegins (sic)," he captioned the post alongside a video which shows him preparing for action sequences.

The currently untitled film is produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner.

The makers are yet to announce other cast members.

