Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): A new mytholgicial series 'Kurukshetra' has been announced.

Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, the series will be out on Netflix.

Also Read | 'Beyond Speechless and Grateful': 'Lokah' Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Expresses Gratitude As Her Superhero Film Co-Starring Naslen Crosses INR 200 Crore Mark Worldwide (View Post).

'Kurukshetra' is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly. Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar has lent his voice to the project as the series' official lyricist, read a press note.

The series unfolds through the "perspectives of 18 key warriors, each navigating their inner dilemmas, personal vendettas, and the devastating cost of a war that pits brother against brother."

Also Read | New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Will Row; Karisma Kapoor and Her Children's Portuguese Citizenship Move Amid INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute!.

Creator Anu Sikka shared, "The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless -- it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We're honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning rich new format."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, "Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. It brings together everything that we look for in great storytelling. The Mahabharat has always been more than an epic; it's a mirror to our choices and dilemmas, as relevant today as it was centuries ago. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we've all grown up with in a way that speaks to today's generation. It's an invitation for newer audiences to discover its timeless themes through a format that feels fresh, contemporary, and compelling."

Kurukshetra premieres on October 10. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)