One of the Malayalam film industry's first major commercial successes of 2026 is making its transition to digital screens. Following an impressive run at the box office, the high-energy action-comedy Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is now available for global audiences. ‘Chatha Pacha’ Teaser Packs a Punch; Gives a Wild, High-Voltage Glimpse of the ‘Ring of Rowdies’ (Watch Video).

The film, which blends local culture with the high-octane world of professional wrestling, was released in theatres on January 22, 2026. It quickly gained traction for its unique premise and high technical standards, paving the way for a major streaming deal.

‘Chatha Pacha’ OTT Release Update

The digital rights for Chatha Pacha were secured by Netflix, with the official premiere taking place today, February 19, 2026. To cater to a diverse viewership, the platform has released the film in five languages. Subscribers can now stream Chatha Pacha in its original Malayalam version, as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film's digital debut is expected to significantly boost its reach, especially following its strong performance in regional markets during its theatrical window.

‘Chatha Pacha’ Made Available for Streaming on Netflix Starting February 19

A Tale of Brotherhood and Body Slams

Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the story is set in the vibrant streets of Fort Kochi. It revolves around three childhood friends played by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Ishan Shoukath who attempt to escape their personal struggles by establishing an underground, WWE-inspired wrestling promotion.

While the film is marketed as an action-comedy, it dives deep into themes of local rivalry and friendship. Vishak Nair plays the antagonist, whose presence heightens the stakes both inside and outside the ring.

Adding to the film's star power, veteran actor Mammootty makes a much-discussed cameo as Walter, a legendary figure in the local wrestling circuit who guides the protagonists.

Behind the Scenes and Reception

Chatha Pacha notably features a musical score by the iconic Bollywood trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, marking their first venture into Malayalam cinema. Their soundtrack, combined with the cinematography of Anend C Chandran, has been credited with giving the film a polished, "big-budget" feel. ‘Sarvam Maya’ Star Riya Shibu Elated After Suriya and Jyothika Praise Her ‘Delulu’ Performance in the Film, Send Her Gift Hamper (See Pic).

The movie enters the OTT space with a solid financial track record, having grossed over ₹31 crore globally. While critics have offered mixed reviews regarding its narrative depth, the action choreography and cast performances have been widely praised.

