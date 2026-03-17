New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Central Board of Film Certification, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Google India over a complaint alleging "vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning lyrics" in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil'. It directed them to inquire into the matter and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks.

The NHRC bench, presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo, observed that the allegations prima facie indicate a potential violation of human rights and took cognisance under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

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"The complainant alleged that a recently released song from the upcoming film KD: The Devil contains vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning lyrics that are inappropriate for public consumption, especially for children. It is stated that such content is widely accessible through television, social media, and public platforms, which may negatively impact the mental well-being and moral environment of minors. The complainant further alleged that the increasing trend of explicit lyrical content in mainstream entertainment contributes to the normalization of inappropriate expressions among young audiences. Therefore, the complainant sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and requested it to take cognizance, seek a report from the concerned certification authority, and issue necessary guidelines and advisories to regulate such content and safeguard children's rights," reads the letter.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie appear to be violations of the human rights of the victim.

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"The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided over by Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Hon'ble Member, has taken cognizance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter. The Registry is directed to issue notices to the Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai, Maharashtra; the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, New Delhi; the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, New Delhi; and the Head/India Lead of Core Govt Affairs and Public Policy for Google India, New Delhi, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission. A copy of the complaint is attached herewith."Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National Human Rights Commission, on a song from 'KD: The Devil, said that the Commission received a complaint from Gems of Bollywood and Rashtra Jyoti organisations alleging the use of obscene lyrics.

"We had a complaint from Gems of Bollywood and Rashtra Jyoti organisation that a song from a movie has been released on YouTube in which very obscene lyrics have been used. The lyricist of this song is someone named Raqueeb Alam who has written this song and in this, women are described as objects, women's garments are discussed. This is very derogatory, very wrong and it comes under the category of crime," said Kanoongo

He further stated that notices have been issued to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"We have issued a notice to the Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Censor Board and Ministry of IT that this should be removed and how can the Censor Board allow this release. If there are any guilty officials of the Censor Board who are involved in all this, then action should be taken against them too," he added.

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is part of the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil.' The track was recently released online and quickly drew attention on social media.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Women has also written to the Central Board of Film Certification expressing concern over the approval of allegedly objectionable content in recently released songs, particularly the song Sarke Chunari Teri Sarke featuring Nora Fatehi.

In an official letter dated March 17, 2026, the Commission stated that the increasing presence of obscenity and vulgarity in songs approved for public release is a matter of serious concern. Referring specifically to the song, the Commission said the content appears to contradict standards and guidelines prescribed under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The letter noted that suggestive visuals and lyrics in such songs could have a negative and lasting influence on children and youth, who are particularly impressionable and susceptible to the impact of popular media. (ANI)

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