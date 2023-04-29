True Detective writer Nic Pizzolatto is set to pen Marvel Studios' Blade movie, starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. According to entertainment news outlet Variety, pre-production on the film is underway. Pizzolatto will be working on a draft of the script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which has been said to be “darker than most Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Review: Early Reactions Call James Gunn, Chris Pratt’s Marvel Film an ‘Epic Ride’ and a ‘Satisfying Conclusion’ to the Trilogy.

Blade centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him. The movie, directed by Yann Demange, will feature Ali in the title role alongside actors Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert: Elizabeth Olsen Finds It ‘Ridiculous’ Doing Her Own Stunts in Marvel Movies.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of acclaimed crime anthology, ‘TRUE DETECTIVE’, is working on the script of Marvel Studios’ ‘BLADE’. (Via: THR) pic.twitter.com/Bnw87Twp2I — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 28, 2023

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the project, which is expected to start production in Atlanta in 2023. Ali and Pizzolatto have previously worked together on the third season of HBO crime series "True Detective". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)