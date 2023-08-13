Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): American singer and actor Nick Jonas revealed a memorable and difficult moment from his wedding day.

The ‘Jealous’ singer and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wed five months after engaged in July 2018. The ceremony took place in India over several days.

While speaking with PEOPLE about teaming up with The Children’s Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign, Jonas recalled his happy wedding weekend, expressing that he has so many favourite memories from the special occasion.

For the musician, one particular memory was from the traditional Indian ceremony that took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Jonas told People, "There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other."

"They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri," he continued. "But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

"So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game," he added. "But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

On December 1, 2018, the couple exchanged vows in a Western ceremony in Chopra Jonas' native India. The Christian ceremony was officiated by the father of the groom.

The couple then had a traditional Hindu wedding the following day, followed by several wedding receptions.

Jonas previously told PEOPLE that, in reflecting on the Christian and Hindu ceremonies, he was surprised to discover "how similar the different religions are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart."

The most crucial thing was that it helped us connect with our families and one another.

The ‘Sucker’ singer and the ‘Quantico’ actor welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, after getting married.

Malti was born on January 15, 2022, but she spent the first few months of her life in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Thank goodness, in May, she made it home just in time for Mother's Day.

In an Instagram post to commemorate the occasion, Jonas reflected on the birth of his daughter.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home." (ANI)

