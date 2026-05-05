Entertainment News | Nicole Kidman Paints Met Gala Red in Dazzling Gown, Poses with Daughter

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): It's a mother-daughter date night at Met Gala 2026 as Nicole Kidman was joined by her and ex Keith Urban's 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, at fashion's biggest night.

Dressed to the nines, both Nicole and Sunday happily posed for the shutterbugs, exuding fam-jam vibes.

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The Margo's Got Money Troubles star was dressed in a deep-red sequin Chanel gown with feathered trim.

Keeping "Fashion Is Art" dress code in her mind, Nicole's little one opted for a stunning blink floral dress with a matching statement earring from Dior.

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As emphasized on Las Culturistas in March, she was "so so happy" to not only be co-chairing for the third time, but also enjoy the evening with her teen," as per eonline.

"I just get to be there for Beyonce," she joked, admitting her daughter might get more benefit from the evening, adding, "She loves fashion."

Nicole is co-chairing the Met Gala 2026 alongside Beyonce, Venus Williams and Vogue's Anna Wintour. (ANI)

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