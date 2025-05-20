Cannes [France], May 20 (ANI): Nicole Kidman recently shared a personal part of her creative process while speaking at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The 57-year-old actress was in France on Sunday, May 18, for a conversation with Variety's Angelique Jackson before receiving the prestigious Women in Motion Award from Kering.

Also Read | 'Shaktimaan' Rerelease: Mukesh Khanna Returns As Iconic 1990s Indian Superhero in New Audio Series on Pocket FM.

During the chat, Kidman said she often wakes up in the middle of the night to write.

"I do it at 3 a.m., writing sessions. I wake up and I'll write something, be it a dream or something circulating in my head and my life and my heart at that time," she shared, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Rubina Dilaik's Most Glamorous Photos: Stunning Style Moments From The Indian TV Actress.

"I think 2 and 3 a.m. is a very, very ripe time for things to happen because you're in that slightly removed state from reality, but your your dreams and your psyche are very, very there and very present," she added.

Even though she writes regularly, Kidman said she does not have any plans to co-write a project right now. But she added, "I always say no and turn around and change my mind."

Kidman chose an all-black outfit for the conversation, including low-rise jeans and a fitted leather jacket. Later, she changed into a custom red lace Balenciaga gown for the award ceremony.

The Oscar-winning actress did not have a film showing at Cannes this year. She was last seen in the Prime Video movie Holland and recently returned to her role in Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu. Up next, she will be seen alongside Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic 2, which is set to release in theaters on September 18, 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)