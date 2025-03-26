Washington DC [US], March 26 (ANI): The OTT platform Hulu has revealed a premiere window for the eight-episode season two of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' starring Nicole Kidman in the lead role, reported Deadline.

The series will also head to a new location in the second season. As per the report of Deadline, the series will move from the fictional town of Cabrillo, California, to the Austrian Alps. It will premiere in Spring.

As per the logline of the show, "Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself" as quoted by Deadline.

Joining Kidman in Season 2 are previously announced Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.

Nine Perfect Strangers started off as a limited series in September 2021 and became Hulu's most-watched Hulu original ever -- drama, comedy, limited series or unscripted -- on premiere day as well as after five days on the service, according to the streamer as stated by Deadline.

The show hails from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, Kidman's Blossom Films, and Fifth Season, which also handles distribution on the series as well.

The series is executive produced by Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Molly Allen, Jonathan Levine, Rachel Shukert, Liane Moriarty, Matthew Tinker, Anthony Byrne and JH Butterworth.

Actress and film producer Nicole Kidman shared that she is willing to take a rest for a year after being associated with multiple projects. The Australian actress spoke at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Kidman admitted it's time for a break after releasing Expats, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Spellbound, Babygirl, and season two of Lioness in the previous year, according to People.

"I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!" she said.

In the Prime Video mystery thriller Holland, which was recently premiered at SXSW, Kidman plays a teacher in the small midwestern town of Michigan.

Suspecting her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) of living a double life, Kidman's character and her friend (Gael Garcia Bernal) begin to investigate and uncover a twisted secret, as per the outlet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)