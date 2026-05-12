Idaho Teen Umpire Viral Video: Jameson Morris Praised for Ejecting Coach

A teenage umpire in Idaho has earned widespread acclaim across social media for his composure during a tense confrontation with an adult coach. Jameson Morris, 16, became the subject of a viral video this week after he successfully de-escalated a dispute regarding player walk-up music during a youth baseball game in Moscow, Idaho. Viral Video Shows Man Casually Walking on Track During Junior 200m Race, Fans Slam Athletics Federation of India.

The footage, which has garnered millions of views and tens of thousands of likes, captures Morris maintaining a calm and authoritative tone as he manages an increasingly agitated coach. The incident has sparked a broader conversation regarding the treatment of youth officials and the importance of sportsmanship at the junior level.

The Walk-up Music Dispute

The confrontation reportedly began when a coach approached Morris to complain about the songs selected by the opposing team’s parents for their players' walk-up music. The coach alleged that at least one track, later identified as a 2001 song by Rob Zombie, contained lyrics inappropriate for a youth setting and demanded that the umpire intervene.

In the video, Morris is heard responding to the coach with remarkable professionalism. He informed the adult that he had heard no inappropriate language and provided a clear ultimatum: the coach could either return to the dugout or forfeit the match. When the coach continued to argue on the field, Morris remained firm, eventually telling the coach, "You’re gone," and issuing an official ejection.

Idaho Teen Umpire Viral Video

The video gained significant traction after Morris's father, Wade Morris, shared the clip on Facebook with a message expressing pride in his son’s maturity. He noted that the teenager handled the situation better than many adults would have under similar pressure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).