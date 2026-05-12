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Swatch has officially confirmed its latest high-profile collaboration with Audemars Piguet, marking one of the most unexpected partnerships in the watch industry since the launch of the MoonSwatch in 2022.

The collaboration, called “Royal Pop,” has already generated significant attention online despite the absence of any official watch images. With the launch scheduled for May 16, interest is rapidly building among collectors, fashion enthusiasts and casual buyers alike. Dubai Opens Private Women-Only Beach at Al Mamzar With Female Lifeguards and 24-Hour Night Swimming (Watch Video).

AP X Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ to Release on May 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swatch (@swatch)

What Is the AP x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’?

While the companies have not officially revealed the final product, teaser campaigns strongly suggest that the collaboration will draw inspiration from the iconic Royal Oak design.

Watch enthusiasts analysing promotional material have pointed to the unmistakable octagonal shape associated with the Royal Oak line. Teasers released by Swatch also featured colourful straps and loop attachments, leading to speculation that the product could function as a pocket watch or wearable accessory.

The “Pop” branding appears linked to Swatch’s original Pop watch collection launched in 1986, where watch faces could detach from frames and be used as clips, brooches or pocket watches. ‘Work From Home’ Memes and Jokes Go Viral As PM Modi Calls for Reduced Office Days.

Where Will the AP x Swatch Watch Be Available?

As of now, the first “Royal Pop” release is expected to be sold exclusively in person at select Swatch stores worldwide on May 16. Neither Swatch nor Audemars Piguet has confirmed an online sale at launch. Based on previous MoonSwatch and Blancpain x Swatch releases, initial stock is likely to be limited to physical retail locations to manage demand and avoid website overload.

Buyers are expected to queue early outside major Swatch outlets in cities across Europe, Asia and North America. Consumers looking for official updates are expected to find information through Swatch Official Website and Audemars Piguet Official Website once launch details are fully announced.

Unlike previous Swatch collaborations with Omega and Blancpain, the Audemars Piguet partnership stands out because AP is not part of the Swatch Group. That makes the collaboration particularly notable within the luxury watch industry.

The earlier MoonSwatch became a global phenomenon by offering an affordable reinterpretation of the Omega Speedmaster. The launch triggered long queues worldwide and significantly boosted interest in both brands. Industry observers expect similar demand for the Royal Pop collection.

Speculation around the format of the watch has intensified after Swatch teasers repeatedly referenced detachable and wearable accessories. The idea also aligns with Audemars Piguet’s recent renewed focus on pocket watches. Earlier this year, the company unveiled its “150th Heritage” pocket watch collection, showcasing the brand’s historic expertise in complex watchmaking. Audemars Piguet also holds a significant place in auction history, with its “Grosse Pièce” pocket watch selling for millions of dollars at auction.

The collaboration is already generating MoonSwatch-level hype online, with watch forums and social media filled with speculation about pricing, designs and availability. If demand mirrors previous Swatch collaborations, launch day could see long queues and limited purchasing opportunities at participating stores.

For now, buyers waiting for online availability may need to wait until after the initial retail release, as neither company has confirmed direct online sales for launch day.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Swatch). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).