Indian Tourist Dies in Thailand: 26-Year-Old Kushagra Agarwal Passes Away, 3 Friends Hospitalized After Collapsing in Phuket Cafe (Watch Video)

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A 26-year-old Indian tourist has died and three others remain hospitalized after a group of friends mysteriously lost consciousness at a cafe in Phuket, Thailand. The Indian Embassy in Thailand confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that it is working closely with local law enforcement and medical officials to investigate the cause of the tragedy.

The incident occurred on the night of May 9 in the Kamala Beach area of the Kathu district. According to local reports, a group of five Indian men-identified as Kushagra Agarwal, Rahul Agrawal, another man also named Rahul Agrawal, Aman Agarwal, and Aryan Verma-arrived at a cafe at approximately 11:00 PM. Shortly after their arrival, four members of the group reportedly collapsed one by one for reasons that remain unclear. Indian Man Dies in Thailand: Saksham Jain Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances During Music Festival in Phuket, Probe Launched.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and the tourists were rushed to nearby medical facilities. While three individuals were taken to Patong Hospital, a fourth was transported to Thalang Hospital. Medical officials later reported that two of the men, Kushagra Agarwal and one of the Rahul Agrawals, had fallen into comas and required transfer to Vachira Phuket Hospital for specialist care. On Saturday, authorities confirmed that Kushagra Agarwal had passed away. The three other hospitalized tourists are currently reported to be in stable condition as they continue their recovery.

In an official statement released via X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy expressed its "deepest condolences" to the family of the deceased. "The Embassy has been in touch with the Thai authorities and is closely monitoring the incident," the statement read. Officials added that they are providing all necessary support to the grieving family while following the health status of the surviving tourists. Dharamshala Paragliding Death: 27-Year-Old Gujarat Tourist Falls to Death As Glider Crashes Shortly After Takeoff at Indrunag Site in Himachal Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Indian Tourist Dies in Thailand

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Thai police have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden loss of consciousness. As of Tuesday, local authorities have not yet released toxicology reports or a definitive cause for the medical emergency.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official Instagram Account of The Thaiger ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).