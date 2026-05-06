Entertainment News | Nita Ambani Celebrates Indian Artistry as NMACC, Culture Ministry Set to Bring India Pavilion Back to Venice Biennale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has partnered with the Union Ministry of Culture to bring the India Pavilion back to the prestigious Venice Biennale.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, marked this historic moment in a beautiful chiffon-georgette saree by Anamika Khanna with the timeless artistry of a lace blouse with hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs.

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She paired it with an intricately hand-woven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh.

Her statement earrings by Wallace Chan told a story of their own, sculpted as a piece of art made of rosewood, a symbol of love, compassion, and spiritual wisdom, with blooming titanium roots that are embellished with gemstones: one carrying the calm of a sapphire and the other the passion of a ruby.

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The moment can be marked as a celebration of art, culture, and craftsmanship on one of the world's greatest stages. (ANI)

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