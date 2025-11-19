Seville [Spain], November 18 (ANI): The European Film Academy has unveiled the nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards, recognising outstanding cinematic achievements in Europe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The nominations include Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value", Jafar Panahi's "It Was Just an Accident", and Olivier Laxe's "Sirat", among others, in the Best European Feature category.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan's Films Became Part of Childbirth Traditions in His Village.

Renate Reinsve, Leonie Benesch, and Vicky Krieps are among the actresses nominated for Best European Actress, while Sergi Lopez, Mads Mikkelsen, and Stellan Skarsgard are nominated for Best European Actor.

In the director race, Yorgos Lanthimos is nominated for the Emma Stone/Jessie Plemons starrer Bugonia, alongside Laxe for Sirat, Panahi for It Was Just an Accident, Schilinski for Sound of Falling and Trier for Sentimental Value.

Also Read | Salman Khan and Family Celebrate Double Anniversary; Salim-Salma Khan's 61st and Arpita-Aayush Sharma's 11th Wedding Anniversaries With Heartwarming Family Gathering (View Post).

The nominees also include documentaries such as "Afternoons of Solitude" and "Riefenstahl", as well as animated films such as "Arco" and "Little Amelie".

Panahi also picked up a Best European Screenwriter nomination for the script to It Was Just an Accident. Laxe and Sirat co-writer Santiago Fillol were nominated in the same category, alongside Schilinksi and co-writer Louise Peter for Sound of Falling; Trier and co-writer Eskil Vogt for Sentimental Value; and Paolo Sorrentino for La Grazia.

In the European Discovery category, honoring up-and-coming young filmmakers, the nominees include Urska Djukic for Little Trouble Girls, Akinola Davies Jr. for My Father's Shadow, Laura Carreira for On Falling, Murat Firatoglu for One of Those Days When Hemme Dies, Mathias Broe for Sauna, and Mara Tamkovich for Under the Grey Sky.

European Young Audience Award nominees include Bienvenu's Arco, Nora Lakos' I Accidentally Wrote a Book, and Siblings from director Greta Scarano.

The winners will be announced at the 38th European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin on January 17, 2026.

The European Film Awards honour excellence in European cinema, with Liv Ullmann receiving a lifetime achievement award and Alice Rohrwacher receiving the European Achievement in World Cinema Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)