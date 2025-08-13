Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Renowned singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are all set to perform live for a Janmashtami special on OTT.

Excited about it, Sonu in a press note, shared his fond memories associated with the Hindu festival.

"Janmashtami has always been a pious and prayerful event in our house. I have fond memories of my childhood from both Mumbai and Delhi, each has its own distinct way of celebrating the occasion.. My son,now a big boy, loved dressing up as Krishna when he was a toddler. My sisters wish me a happy birthday every year for they playfully call me Krishna of our house. In fact my father was born on Janmashtami so we wish him a happy birthday too," he expressed.

'Janmashtami LIVE: The World Celebrates Krishna' will be streamed on JioHotstar.

Shaan also expressed his happiness about performing live on the special occasion of Janmasthami.

"The personality of Lord Krishna has always fascinated me most among all deities. Every chapter of his life, from infancy to and the supreme Guru, from the mischievous to the Masterfull, He underplayed his power, unless compelled to, and yet never succumbed to adharmaa or 'the wrong path'. He was always a team player who led with wisdom and charm. As a kid, I was always so intrigued and excited about Dahi Handi, but could never participate. But once, years ago, I was part of a Janmashtami celebrations. That day I realised that devotion can dance, and music can smile. Even today, when I sing for Krishna, it's that same boy, just on a bigger stage," he shared.

Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16 this year. (ANI)

