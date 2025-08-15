Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Jayanthi and Krishna Janmashtami, is marked every year on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada (August–September). Janmashtami 2025 will be celebrated on August 16 and is sure to be marked with great enthusiasm and fervour by devotees of Lord Krishna across the world. Krishna Janmashtami 2025 marks the 5252nd Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami, as the name suggests, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, on the ashtami tithi. Also known as Gokulashtami in South India, the celebration of Janmashtami 2025 involves people observing the stringent Janmashtami Vrat, offering their prayers to Bal Krishna and coming together as a community to celebrate the mythological stories surrounding the eight avatars of Lord Vishnu. As we prepare to celebrate Janmashtami 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Janmashtami 2025, Krishna Janmashtami Upvas date and its significance. Janmashtami 2025: Mathura Prepares for Grand and Elaborate Celebrations To Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

When is Janmashtami 2025?

Janmashtami 2025 will be marked on August 16. The Ashtami tithi in the month of Bhadrapada begins - 11:49 PM on Aug 15, 2025 and will go on till 09:34 PM on Aug 16, 2025. While Lord Krishna is known to be born at midnight, the celebration will take place on August 16, across the country. However, the timing for the Janmashtami fasts will differ from place to place. Various pujas are observed on the occasion of Janmashtami. The Janmashtami Puja will be conducted during Nishita Time - 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 17. Janmashtami 2025 Wishes and Instagram Captions Dedicated To Lord Krishna: Celebrate Gokulashtami With Messages, WhatsApp Status Greetings, Bal Gopal Images and HD Wallpapers.

Krishna Janmashtami Upvas Date 2025

Krishna Janmashtami Upvas Date 2025 is Saturday, August 16. Krishna Jayanthi Vrat, observed in honour of Lord Krishna’s birth, is traditionally kept on the Ashtami tithi of the Bhadrapada month. In 2025, devotees will observe the fast on August 16, with the Ashtami tithi beginning at 11:49 PM on August 15 and ending at 9:34 PM on August 16. The vrat is ideally broken after the midnight puja during Nishita time.

Nishita Puja Time - August 17, 2025 - 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM

Midnight Moment - August 17, 2025 - 12:25 AM

Parana Time - August 17, 2025 - After 05:51 AM

Significance of Janmashtami

Janmashtami is considered to be one of the most important festivals for followers of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with particular grandeur across the ISKCON temples in the world. To mark this day, temples across the country often organise special night vigil and pujas, where idols of Lord Krishna are revered and placed on a cradle. It is believed that observing the Janmashtami fast, often brings with it peace, prosperity and spiritual upliftment.

In South India, the celebration of Janmashtami is marked as Gokulashtami, when people make special delicacies to appease Lord Krishna. On this day, items like butter, sweet treats, and other food items that are believed to be loved by Lord Krishna are offered to the almighty. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Janmashtami 2025!

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

