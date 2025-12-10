Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini will host a special prayer meeting in New Delhi to honour the memory of her late husband, Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars. Esha Deol Shares Tender Memories and Life Lessons from Father Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary; Says, 'I Promise to Continue Your Legacy with Pride and Respect' (View Post)

Hema Malini To Host Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet in Delhi

According to NDTV, the prayer service will take place on December 11, 2025 (Thursday) from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. Hema Malini will be joined by her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, along with their husbands Bharat Takhtani and Vaibhav Vohra, to host the event. Before the Delhi tribute, Hema Malini also held a Gita Paath at her Mumbai home in Dharmendra’s memory, attended by close family and friends.

Sonu Nigam Performs at Dharmendra’s Mumbai Prayer Meet

This will be the second major memorial service for the late actor after the first prayer meet, held on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, where the Deol family came together to receive condolences from the film fraternity. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol stood at the entrance with folded hands as stars from across generations arrived to pay their respects. The heartfelt tribute concluded with a moving musical performance by Sonu Nigam, who sang some of Dharmendra’s most iconic songs, including Aa Ja Jaane Wale, Rahe Na Rahe Hum, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai and Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain. ‘Ikkis’: Dear Dharmendra’s Fans From India and Pakistan, Please See His Final Message of Unity and Grace! (Watch BTS Video)

Bollywood Stars Attend Dharmendra’s Mumbai Prayer Meet

The Mumbai prayer meet witnessed an overwhelming turnout of celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, and many others. Several industry friends, including Mahima Chaudhry, Fardeen Khan and Sunita Ahuja with her son Yashvardhan, also visited Hema Malini privately at her residence to offer condolences. Meanwhile, Sunny and Bobby Deol celebrated what would have been Dharmendra’s 90th birthday on December 8, cutting a cake at home with fans and sharing emotional tributes online.

