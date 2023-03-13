Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): Singer Lady Gaga made heads turn on Oscars 2023 red carpet with her glamorous look.

She arrived at the Dolby Theatre on Monday wearing a black gown with a sheer corset bodice and a drop-waist silhouette. Gaga accessorized the luxe dress with a sparkling diamond necklace, a diamond bracelet, and stud diamond earrings.

Also Read | Oscars 2023 Winners: From Everything Everywhere All At Once to Pinocchio, Here’re the Big Winners of the Night – See Full List.

Check out

As per Variety, Gaga is expected to make a surprise appearance at the Oscars to perform "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated song from "Top Gun: Maverick".

Also Read | Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Zeenat Aman Exudes Grace and Confidence As She Returns To Ramp at 71.

The decision seemed to be a last-minute back-and-forth effort as Gaga was initially reported to be skipping the awards show due to demands on filming "Joker: Folie a Deux." Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss first stated that Gaga would not be performing during a creative team press conference on March 8.

"We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth... It didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show," Weiss said.

With Gaga now on the marquee, all of this year's best original song nominees have been confirmed for performances at the Oscars, including Rihanna ("Lift Me Up"), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren ("Applause"), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux ("This Is a Life") and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ("Naatu Naatu"). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)