Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Shefali Shah, who will be seen playing the role of Dr Gauri Nath in the new web show 'Human', feels digital platforms have opened a plethora of characters for her.

"Streaming platforms for me have opened a plethora of characters. Playing each one of them has been such a satiating and emptying and fulfilling experience. Dr Gauri Nath is no exception. She is a pandora's box of all that one can and can not imagine. She raised the bar given the critical nature of the role. Wearing her skin was a first for me," she said.

It's not at all easy for Shefali to play Dr Gauri Nath.

"I have never met nor heard of a person like her. She's complicated and unpredictable. One of the most challenging characters I've played because we have absolutely nothing in common. Had I played her the way she was written I'd have been in the safe. But I chose to play her in an unexpected way and the directors thankfully agreed with my vision so she's a gamble, a risk I've taken. And she's pushed me out of my comfort zone," she added.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, 'Human' unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and their effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation.

Vipul Shah, too, talked about the show.

"Human is a story that is very close to my heart. It is my first attempt at creating for a streaming platform and I am super excited for the audience to experience Human's thrilling story. Human has not been an easy story to bring to screen given its critical storyline that touches so many issues that are pertinent to today's day and life. However, the super talented cast does an exemplary work of perfectly portraying the characters," he shared.

'Human' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on January 13. (ANI)

