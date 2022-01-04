The January 8 Los Angeles red carpet premiere of James Gunn's anticipated HBO Max series 'Peacemaker' has been cancelled amid a surge of the Omicron variant. According to Deadline, the decision was made before the holidays out of an abundance of caution as COVID cases skyrocketed. Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena Is Here to Entertain Us With His Superhero Actions in HBO Max’s Series by James Gunn (Watch Video).

Produced by Peter Safran and starring John Cena in the title role, 'Peacemaker', explores the continuing story of the character in the aftermath of Gunn's 2021 DC film 'The Suicide Squad'. The show's plot is about a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. Its cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Peacemaker Review: Critics Call James Gunn, John Cena's Show a Rowdy Take on DC's Weirdest Superhero!

The eight-episode series is set to debut on January 13, on HBO Max with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly through February 17. Gunn has penned all eight episodes of 'Peacemaker' and directed five, including the first.He, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. 'Peacemaker' is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. As per Deadline, numerous live in-person events, award shows and Broadway productions have been cancelled or postponed due to the recent spike in COVID cases.

