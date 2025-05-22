Los Angeles [US], May 22 (ANI): After making waves in 'Dexter: Original Sin', actor Patrick Gibson is now set to star in a new survival thriller titled 'Play Dead,' reported Deadline.

The film is directed by Carry-On filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra and is currently being shot in Australia.

Also Read | 'Wonderful Relief To Be Removed From Your Body': Jeremy Renner Describes Strange Peace Before Being Resuscitated Following Snow Plough Accident.

Gibson, will appear alongside actors Noah Jupe and Matthias Schweighofer. The plot details are still under wraps, and the role Gibson will play has not been revealed yet, according to Deadline.

Described as a mix of 'Don't Breathe' and '1917', Play Dead is backed by several production companies, including Nocturnal, Ghost House Pictures, BoulderLight Pictures, and Bad Grey.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Royal Grace at Cannes 2025 in Ivory Saree With Sindoor.

The script is written by Peter Stanley-Ward and Natalie Conway. The film's producers include Akiva Nemetsky and Keaton Heinrichs from Nocturnal, Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert from Ghost House, JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules from BoulderLight, and Dane Eckerle for Bad Grey.

Gibson has also starred in Netflix shows like The OA and Shadow and Bone. He gained further attention after Dexter: Original Sin became Showtime's biggest streaming premiere with over 2.1 million viewers. A second season of the series has already been confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)