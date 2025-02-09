New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) "All We Imagine As Light" filmmaker Payal Kapadia lost out to RaMell Ross of "Nickel Boys" fame in the Michael Apted First Time Directorial Feature category at the 77th edition of the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards.

The DGA, an entertainment guild that represents the interests of film and TV directors in the US motion picture industry and abroad, gave out awards in a ceremony held on Saturday night.

Kapadia's "All We Imagine...", one of the most globally celebrated films of 2024 and the winner of the Cannes Grand Prix, marks the acclaimed director's feature film debut.

"Nickel Boys" chronicles the powerful friendship between two young African-American men navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.

"All We Imagine...", an official India-French co-production, follows the story of two Malayali women Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) and their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam) as they navigate longing, love and loss in Mumbai.

Besides "Nickel Boys" and "All We Imagine...", other nominees in the category were Megan Park for "My Old Ass", Halfdan Ullmann Tondel for "Armand", and Sean Wang for "Didi".

A day ago, the Malayalam-Hindi film "All We Imagine..." lost the Best Foreign Language Film award to France's "Emilia Perez" at the 30th Critics Choice Awards. The film charted history when it became the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Previously, the film also received nominations for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards but was unable to convert them into any win.

Kapadia's movie was named the Best International Film award at New York Film Critics Circle, days after she failed to bag the Best Director Golden Globe.

