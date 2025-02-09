Mumbai’s renowned music composer and singer, Pritam Chakraborty, has become the victim of a major theft at his Goregaon studio. Reports indicate that an office boy, identified as Ashish Sayal, is the primary suspect in the case. As per a report shared by The Free Press Journal, the incident took place on February 4 at Unimus Record Private Limited, located in the Rustomjee Ozone building on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed 6 Times; Actor Injured After Robber Barges Into Bandra Home of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Him – Read Details.

INR 40 Lakh Stolen From Pritam’s Goregaon Studio

The report further states that a sum of INR 40 the money was delivered to the studio on behalf of producer Madhu Mantena for professional purposes. Pritam Chakraborty’s manager, Vinit Chheda, received the cash and placed it in a drawer, with multiple staff members present at the time, including Ashish Sayal. However, when Vinit returned later in the evening, the bag was missing. Upon inquiry, a colleague mentioned that Ashish had taken the bag, claiming he was going to deliver it to Pritam’s residence. Assuming it was a joke, Vinit didn’t react immediately. However, when Sayal, who was employed at the studio since seven years, was nowhere to be found and his phone was switched off.

Initially, Pritam Chakraborty hoped the long-time employee would return, but when that didn’t happen, a police complaint was filed. An FIR was registered at Malad police station, and an investigation is now underway. Authorities have launched a search operation to locate Ashish Sayal.

