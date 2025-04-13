Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Pedro Pascal has shared his thoughts on taking on the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the upcoming Marvel movie 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

The actor admitted that stepping into the iconic character was "really intimidating," as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt in China: Actor and Girlfriend Woo Chinese Media at Macau Comedy Festival 2025.

Pascal drew parallels to his previous roles in large-scale franchises like 'Game of Thrones', 'Narcos', and 'The Last of Us'.

"It was really intimidating," Pascal said in an interview, adding, "Each time I've felt like I couldn't top how intimidating the last one was. They're all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it's something that's widely known with particular expectations around it," as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | Sibling Rivalry? Singer Sonu Kakkar Breaks Ties With Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Says ‘I Am No Longer A SISTER to the Two Talented Superstars’ in Now Deleted Post on X.

Pascal also emphasized the importance of meeting expectations while staying true to oneself.

"You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world," he said.

Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm, discussed the modernized take on his character.

"He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so. This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behaviour," the 50-year-old actor said.

The movie features an ensemble that includes Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)