New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Superstar Ram Charan, who is busy with promotions of his upcoming film 'RRR', is finally back home to spend time with his "bundle of joy" Rhyme.

Taking to his Instagram handle late Tuesday night, the actor shared a clip in which he can be seen playing with his little pup and planting kisses and cuddling his furry friend.

He wrote, "Back home to this bundle of joy #rhyme #rrrpromotions."

On Tuesday, 'RRR' team, including director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan arrived in Varanasi for promotions and also offered prayers during the Ganga aarti.

For the unversed, Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film will hit theatres on March 25. (ANI)

