Washington DC [US], June 10 (ANI): Actor Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy are set to star in a comedy film, 'The Pickup'. The makers have released the trailer of the movie on Monday, offering viewers a hilarious ride as the duo gets tangled in an unexpected heist.

The film is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 6. It is directed by Tim Story, who's known for his comedy movies like 'The Blackening', 'The Barbershop' and 'Ride Along'.

As per the trailer, 'The Pickup' features a routine cash pickup which takes a wild turn when two mismatched armoured truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer).

As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo navigates a high-risk heist that turns their one bad day into worse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIcga73lPFE

In addition to Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, the film features a diverse cast including Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Cordova. The film is written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Rider.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson was recently seen in the horror thriller 'The Home'.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, in the film, Davidson plays Max, a young man sentenced to community service, caring for the elderly in a quiet retirement home with a dark secret.

The trailer reveals Max's discovery of the off-limits fourth floor, where residents require "special care". As Max delves deeper, he uncovers chilling secrets and faces brutal violence.

An elderly woman's ominous warning, "There's something very wrong with this place," sets the tone for the nightmarish events that unfold.

James DeMonaco, creator of 'The Purge' franchise, directed and co-wrote 'The Home'.

DeMonaco describes the film as a spine-chilling horror thriller that captures the eerie suspense of 1970s horror classics.

"Joining me is my Staten Island brother, Pete Davidson, who unveils a darker, dramatic side as his character navigates a bizarre group of residents in an old age home," DeMonaco said.

'The Home' was released on July 25. (ANI)

