The producers of the highly anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vija,y have revealed they are facing potential legal action from streaming giant Amazon Prime Video as the movie’s release remains stalled. The disclosure came during a high-stakes hearing at the Madras High Court this week, marking the latest escalation in a certification battle that has kept the big-budget project in limbo. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Delayed Further As Madras High Court Reserves Order Amid Censor Row.

Streaming Giant Threatens Lawsuit on 'Jana Nayagan'

During court proceedings on January 20, KVN Productions informed the bench that Amazon Prime Video, the film’s digital partner, issued a warning of legal action on December 31. The OTT platform cited a lack of clarity regarding the film’s release date, which has disrupted pre-arranged distribution schedules.

Counsel for the producers, Senior Advocate Satish Parasaran, argued that the continued uncertainty is causing irreparable financial damage. The film was originally scheduled for a global theatrical premiere on January 9, 2026, ahead of the Pongal festival.

A Deadlock Over Certification

The delay stems from a dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While an initial examining committee had recommended a "U/A 16+" certificate in December 2025, the CBFC Chairman later referred the film to a revising committee following a complaint from a single board member.

The CBFC alleges that certain scenes in the film could potentially "hurt religious sentiments" and contain sensitive references to the Indian Army. The producers have characterised the board's sudden reversal as a "malafide" attempt to stall the film, noting that they had already carried out 27 suggested modifications.

Political Stakes and Election Timelines

The legal battle carries significant weight beyond the box office. Jana Nayagan is touted as the "farewell film" of superstar Vijay before he transitions into full-time politics. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is expected to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censorship Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere in Thalapathy Vijay’s CBFC Issue, Asks Madras High Court To Decide.

Current Status and Next Steps

The Madras High Court has reserved its order after hearing arguments from both the CBFC and the filmmakers. With the lucrative Republic Day release window now missed, the production house is reportedly eyeing February 6 or February 13 as the next viable premiere dates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).