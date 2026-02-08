The romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has officially made its digital debut. After a theatrical run that began during the 2025 holiday season, the film is now accessible to home audiences. This release marks the latest collaboration between the lead pair, who previously shared the screen in the 2019 comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh. ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Discount ‘DDLJ’ Romcom Feels Made for Algorithms, Not Fans! (LatestLY Exclusive).

When and Where to watch ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’?

The film is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video under a two-tier release strategy. Currently, the movie is accessible through the Prime Video Store, where viewers can watch it by paying a one-time rental fee of INR 349. For those who prefer to wait for the standard streaming release, the film is expected to be available at no additional cost to all Amazon Prime subscribers starting February 19, 2026.

This digital transition follows the standard eight-week window typical for major Bollywood productions looking to expand their audience after a cinema run.

About ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie explores the friction between modern romance and traditional family obligations. The story follows Rehaan “Ray” Mehra (Kartik Aaryan), a successful wedding planner based in Los Angeles who avoids emotional commitment, and Rumi (Ananya Panday), an aspiring writer from Agra with more grounded values.

The two meet during a luxury yacht cruise in Croatia, where their initial clashes eventually turn into a deeper connection. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Rumi must return to India to care for her ageing father, forcing the couple to choose between their personal happiness and their duties toward their single parents.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also features veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles. ‘Chand Mera Dil’ Postponed: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Romantic Drama to Now Release on THIS Date!.

Upcoming Projects for Kartik and Ananya

Both lead actors have a busy slate ahead for 2026. Kartik Aaryan is currently wrapping up the final schedule of the creature-action film Naagzilla, which is slated for an August 14, 2026, release. He is also set to star in the romantic drama Tu Meri Zindagi Hai alongside Sreeleela later this year. Ananya Panday will next be seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 8, 2026.

