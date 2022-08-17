Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's upcoming romantic comedy film 'Meet Cute' will premiere on September 21, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

According to Variety, the movie, "Meet Cute," takes its name from a well-known rom-com cliche and centres on Sheila (Cuoco), a woman who uses a time machine to recreate their first encounter in order to set up a blind date with Gary (Davidson). Nevertheless, Sheila goes further back in time to mould Gary into her ideal man when he fails to live up to her expectations of him in the days that follow their magical night.

Alex Lehmann, who has also directed "Acidman," "Paddleton," and "Blue Jay," is the director of "Meet Cute." The movie is made by Weed Road Pictures. With Davidson, Cuoco, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erden, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O'Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron, and Ali Jazayeri, Noga Pnueli wrote the script. They also serve as executive producers.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make," Lehmann said in a statement. "I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

"We are thrilled to add Meet Cute to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall," said Val Boreland, EVP Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming. "It's the perfect film to join Peacock's catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion."

Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, and Dan Reardon are producers of the film which was written by Noga Pnueli. (ANI)

