Florida, October 3: A shocking and bizarre incident unfolded in Hudson, Florida, when 61-year-old Craig Vogt was arrested for allegedly killing, cooking, and eating his pet peacocks as part of a twisted revenge plot against a neighbour. According to reports by the New York Post and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Vogt left a letter in his neighbour’s mailbox claiming responsibility for the deaths of two peacocks. In the letter, he detailed killing the birds by cutting their necks and cooking them in a frying pan, threatening to continue harming his pets if the neighbour did not stop feeding them.

The dispute reportedly began over the neighbour feeding Vogt’s birds, escalating after a prior verbal altercation. During his arrest, Vogt allegedly made disturbing statements to law enforcement, claiming he intended to kill all remaining peacocks to prevent anyone from taking custody of them. ‘I Did My Duty’: US Man Arrested After Admitting on Live TV to Killing and Burying Parents 8 Years Ago (Watch Video).

Vogt now faces a third-degree felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty. Court records indicate he has over 40 prior cases in Pasco County, including charges for public intoxication, traffic violations, and aggravated assault. The exact number of peacocks in Vogt’s possession is unclear, and no attorney has been publicly listed to represent him. US Shooting: 5 Soldiers Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia; Shooter Arrested.

The incident has sparked outrage online, raising concerns about animal cruelty and psychological motivations behind such extreme acts. Experts note that cases involving intentional harm to animals often reflect deeper behavioural or mental health issues. Authorities continue to investigate the case, emphasising the importance of animal welfare and legal accountability for acts of cruelty.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).