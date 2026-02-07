Chennai, February 7: A former deputy head of mathematics faces a potential lifetime ban from the classroom after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of serious professional misconduct. Andrew Peacock, who served as a senior educator at Hetton Academy for over a decade, was arrested in November 2023 following a late-night incident in which he was spotted walking naked through a residential neighborhood in South Tyneside.

The Incident and Arrest

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) heard that on the night of November 11, 2023, two members of the public spotted Mr. Peacock unclothed on Ellison Street in Hebburn, near the River Tyne. Witnesses reported that after the encounter, the educator entered his vehicle and drove "up and down" the street, causing the bystanders to seek cover. Epstein Files: UK Police Search 2 Properties Linked to Former Ambassador Peter Mandelson as Part of Jeffrey Epstein Probe.

Police were called to the scene, and Mr. Peacock was subsequently arrested. He later accepted a formal police caution for a public order offense involving the "causing of harassment, alarm, or distress." UK Shocker: Ex-Mayor Naheed Ejaz Spoke in Urdu, Asked Rape-Accused Son Diwan Khan to Hide S*x Assault Video.

Claims of Naturism

During the tribunal hearing held on February 5, 2026, the panel examined Mr. Peacock’s defense. The former teacher, who did not attend the virtual hearing, maintained that he is a "naturist" and had not intended to cause alarm. His representative stated that he had been delivering food in the area earlier that evening and decided to take a brief walk by the river.

Mr. Peacock claimed he was outdoors for less than a minute and returned to his car immediately upon hearing voices. He denied that his actions were for s*xual gratification or intended to frighten anyone.

Tribunal Findings and Misconduct

Despite his claims, the TRA panel found all allegations against Mr. Peacock proven. The tribunal ruled that his conduct constituted a criminal offense and was "dishonest," specifically noting his failure to notify school leadership of his arrest.

Evidence provided by Hetton Academy Principal Vicky Pinkney revealed that Mr. Peacock worked for more than a week following the incident without disclosing the police matter. The school only became aware of the situation through its own internal processes, leading to his suspension and subsequent resignation in 2024 prior to a formal disciplinary hearing.

Professional Impact and Next Steps

The panel concluded that Mr. Peacock’s actions brought the teaching profession into disrepute. In a statement, the trust overseeing Hetton Academy confirmed that they managed the matter "robustly" and fulfilled all legal obligations by referring the case to the national regulator.

The tribunal will now submit its recommendation to the Secretary of State for Education, who will make the final decision on whether to impose a permanent teaching prohibition. A decision is expected to be published within the coming days.

