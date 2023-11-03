New Delhi [India], November 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praise on Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi over his latest hit song 'Khalasi'.

The song 'Khalasi' was released by Coke Studio Bharat in July 2023 and has since taken the internet by storm. Navratri 2023: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Grooves to Viral Gujarati Song ‘Khalasi’ and Her Energy Looks Fab (Watch Video).

Aditya Gadhvi Is Winning Hearts for His Music, Says PM Modi

Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction...@AdityaGadhvi03 https://t.co/XmfgzXLmOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2023

PM Modi on Friday spoke highly of Aditya. "Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction," Prime Minister Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Listen to Aditya Gadhvi's 'Khalasi' Song Here

PM Modi also reshared a post where Aditya recalled his first meeting with him. In the clip, Aditya recalled the time when PM Modi, Gujarat's chief minister at the time, attended his concert and expressed his admiration for him. Janhvi Kapoor Wows Fans With Her Dance Moves On Coke Studio’s ‘Khalasi’ Song in Lavender and Gold Saree (Watch Video).

Aditya mentioned that he was 18-19 years old when PM Modi attended one of his concerts in the past.

Aditya's 'Khalasi' is composed by 'Scam 1992's' Achint Thakkar. (ANI)

