Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the makers of the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' unveiled a new motion poster.

Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the poster which he captioned, "If you can't visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram.#JaiShriRam lyrical motion poster out now in Hindi & Telugu!"

In the intriguing poster, the 'Baahubali' actor could be seen dressed up as Lord Ram holding a bow and arrow in his hand and the 'Jai Shri Ram' song playing in the background.

The song 'Jai Shri Ram' is composed by Ajay-Atul and is sung by Manoj Muntashir.

Soon after the 'Saaho' actor dropped the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Jaiii Shri Ram," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Goosebumps."

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16.

Recently the makers announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," he said.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Salaar' and in 'Project K' opposite Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

