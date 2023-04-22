Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and producer KK Radhamohan have been served a legal notice for using the title Ruslaan for their upcoming movie. The notice claims that a movie with the same title was released in 2009 and that the use of the title Ruslaan for the upcoming movie could have legal consequences. Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma Announces Title of His Upcoming Film With Katyayan Shivpuri (View Motion Poster).

Rajveer Sharma, who played the lead role in the 2009 movie Ruslan, has sent the notice through his advocate Rudra Vikram Singh. The notice also demands that Sharma and Radhamohan refrain from using any dialogues or stories from the original movie. The trailer for Aayush Sharma's movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21. According to sources, the movie is set to be released in theaters soon. Ruslaan Teaser: Aayush Sharma’s Anti-Hero Will Give You the Adrenaline Rush of a Lifetime (Watch Video).

The 2009 movie Ruslan also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role. The legal notice has created a hurdle for the release of the upcoming movie, and the producers are yet to respond to the notice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).