Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta is back in the city of Mumbai for her next work projects.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles since marrying to Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.

On Saturday, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Back in the Bay ...Back to work. #ting."

In the picture, the actor is seen taking a mirror selfie in a gym. She wore grey jeggings and a black T-shirt with a matching hoodie. She accessorized her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

Soon after the actor shared the post, her friends and fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait for your new movie," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "My favourite actress is back on the big screen."

On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

If reports are to be believed, Preity will be returning to the silver screen with 'Lahore 1947'.

Actor Aamir Khan will produce 'Lahore 1947', which will also star Sunny Deol and will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, boasts one of the most prominent creative names of the century.

This remarkable project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan.

Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day.

Then in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.

'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'. (ANI)

