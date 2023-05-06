London [UK], May 6 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, on Saturday, attended King Charles III's coronation in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

For the coronation, Prince Harry opted for a custom-made black suit by Dior, a white shirt and a grey silk tie.

Also Read | What Is Cryotherapy? All You Need To Know About the Type of Cold Therapy That Uses Extremely Low Temperatures To Heal Cancer and Arthritis.

Taking to Twitter, Dior expressed the honour of designing the outfit for the Duke of Sussex.

They tweeted, "Tailoring fit for royalty. Dior is honored to have dressed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for the coronation of King Charles III in a custom design by Kim Jones. Seen arriving at Westminster Abbey, gain an insight into the savoir-faire of his three-piece suit next."

Also Read | Spy Motion Poster: Nikhil Siddhartha’s Upcoming Movie Revolves Around Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Death, Film To Release On June 29 (Watch Video).

https://twitter.com/dior/status/1654863597217128448

According to People Magazine, he also wore his Afghanistan service medal along with the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee and Platinum Jubilee medals. Harry also sported his KCVO neck decoration and star.

Several pictures of Prince Harry from the coronation went viral on social media.

Prince Harry, the King's younger son, travelled to the UK from the US, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stayed home with their two young children.

Harry stepped down as a working member of the royals in 2021, and the coronation marks the first time he's been seen publicly with family members since the release of his memoir, "Spare."

Prince Harry also did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after King Charles III's coronation.

After the congregational portion of the ceremony concluded, Prince Harry appeared to leave. Harry, unlike his family, was not allowed to appear on the balcony with his relatives since only working royals are permitted to do so, reported People Magazine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)