Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is the new addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

On Wednesday, Akshay and Tiger took to their respective Instagram handles and welcomed Prithviraj on board.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu Start Shooting for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Untitled Film.

"The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @therealprithvi . Let's rock it buddy," Akshay wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl21a42qKr_/

Also Read | Idina Menzel Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Almost Abandoned Her in Paris After They Spent the Whole Vacation Fighting.

"Welcome onboard @therealprithvi !Looking forward to one hell of a ride #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan," Tiger posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl24AbMM9Mp/?hl=en

As per the film's team, Prithviraj has been roped in to play antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

On having Prithviraj in the film, Jackky said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar added, "I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)