Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas' long-awaited book debut, "Unfinished", will hit the bookshelves on February 9, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Thursday.

The memoir aims to take readers through Chopra Jonas' childhood in India; her teenage years in the US, living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

"I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West," the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.

According to the publishing house, the book will be an "honest account of the challenges" Chopra Jonas faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood.

She won the Miss World pageant in 2000 and three years later made her Bollywood debut with "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy".

The actor went on to star in movies like "Aitraaz", "Fashion", "Barfi!", "Mary Kom", for which he earned a best actress National Award, and "Bajirao Mastani", among others.

After spending over a decade in Hindi film industry, she headed to the West with ABC series "Quantico", which aired in 2015.

Two years later, Chopra Jonas made her Hollywood feature film debut in Dwayne Johnson's "Baywatch", which she followed up with movies "A Kid Like Jake" and "Isn't It Romantic?".

The actor recently wrapped shooting of rom-com "Text For You" in London.

She is set to star in Netflix film "The White Tiger", on which she also serves as an executive producer alongside Emmy-winning director Ava DuVernay.

The actor is also set to star in "The Matrix 4", Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers, and "Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Chopra Jonas will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

