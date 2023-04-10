Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's first Easter. Taking to Instagram, the global icon treated fans with a series of pictures from mirror selfiee to twinning outfits. In the first picture, Priyanka's daughter can be seen wearing a t-shirt with the text "Malti Marie's first Easter," written on it. In the mirror selfie, mother-daughter are seen twinning in a green printed night suit. Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on Malti's cheeks. Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute and Colourful Pic from Daughter Malti Marie’s Easter Celebrations!

In the next image, Malti can be seen relishing some yummy chocolates. The manner in which Malti looks at dogs in the backyard in the sun-kissed picture is adorable. She captioned the post," Easter Sunday." Recently, during her Mumbai visit, Priyanka with her daughter visited Siddhivinayak to seek blessings and also shared pictures on social media. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings." Preity Zinta Harassment Post: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal and Other Celebs Come Out in Support of the Actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State.

Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her web series Citadel, which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Maltie's Easter Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Citadel will be out on April 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)