Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with American actor Sienna Miller for Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.

As per Deadline, Amazon Studios is negotiating a feature deal. Shruti Ganguly is set to adapt the novel for the upcoming movie.

The novel tells a global story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child. Somer is a newly married physician in San Francisco who makes the devastating discovery that she will never be able to have children. The same year in India, a poor mother makes the heartbreaking choice to save her newborn daughter's life by giving her away. Kavita will be haunted by that decision every moment for the rest of her life. Asha is the child who is adopted out of a Mumbai orphanage and binds the destinies of the two women.

The novel follows both families, invisibly connected until Asha's journey of self-discovery leads her back to India.

Sunset Lane Media's David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci will produce along with Priyanka's and Mary Rohlich's Purple Pebble Pictures, Miller and Tori Cook.

Apart from the movie adaptation of 'Secret Daughter', Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series 'Citadel', romantic drama 'Text For You', action film 'Ending Things', and the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

