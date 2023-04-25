Kochi, Apr 25 (PTI) Various actors and producers' associations in the Malayalam film industry on Tuesday decided not to do films with actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam, saying their actions were causing problems to the producers and other artists working with these two artists.

The decision was announced by heads of various producers and actors associations, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), in a press conference held here.

The actors have not reacted to the move taken by these organisations.

M Renjith, a representative of Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), said that while there were many in the film industry who were addicted to drugs, the use of such substance was not the reason for taking the present action against the two actors.

"Their actions are causing problems to the producers and other artists," he contended.

There was use of drugs even in the past, but it happened behind closed doors in private, the well-known producer said.

"But now it is happening openly. If such persons, under the influence of drugs, do anything untoward, it's the associations which would be blamed and are (being) blamed," Renjith said.

He also pointed out the prevalence of drug usage was more common among the new entrants into the film industry. The producer also said the names of those consuming drugs will be forwarded to the government.

With regard to Bhasi and Nigam, he said the associations have decided not to do films with them, but they have not been banned from acting.

One complaint against Nigam was that halfway through a film he allegedly demanded his role be given prominence and asked the director to show him the edited cut or else he will not act in the remainder of the movie, Renjith said. "We have emails sent by him (Nigam) as proof," he said.

Bhasi, on the other hand, has no clue which films he is doing and whom all he has signed up with, Renjith alleged. "Therefore, we have a problem working with those having problems," he added.

