Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Friday turned out to be nostalgic for Pulkit Samrat as his film 'Fukrey Returns' completed six years today.

Marking the sixth anniversary of the film, Pulkit took to Instagram and posted a picture with his 'Fukrey Returns' co-stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal.

Also Read | Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's Film To Go on Floors in 2024; Will Be India's Biggest War Film Ever.

"Gratitude is the only attitude. [?] #6YearsOfFukreyReturns," he captioned the post.

'Fukrey' is one of the most successful comedy film franchises in India. The first part was released in 2013 and second part came in 2017. Both emerged as hits at the box office.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 8, 2023 Written Update: Yuvraj Threatens To Kill Armaan for Coming Between Him and Abhira.

The third part came on September 28, 2023, and it also became successful in winning audience's hearts.

Pulkit celebrated the film's success by paying a sacred visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has directed all parts of 'Fukrey'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)