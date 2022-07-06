London [England], July 6 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth's work duties have been reduced amid concerns for her health.

As per New York Post, the monarchy's annual report, which was released last week, revealed that Queen Elizabeth II's role as head of state has been tweaked from 13 bulleted points to a less specific description. And the duties the 96-year-old "must fulfil" have also been reduced.

Also Read | Shweta Tripathi Birthday Special: 5 Popular Shows Of The Mirzapur Actress!.

It has been reported that this is the first time Queen Elizabeth's role has been formally rewritten in a decade.

Elizabeth,96, previously experienced several health issues including testing positive for COVID-19 in February.

Also Read | Pain Hustlers: Chris Evans and Emily Blunt To Star in David Yates' New Film, Production To Begin in Late August.

Last month, the Queen also skipped the first day of Royal Ascot due to mobility issues, and during her Platinum Jubilee celebration she was absent from a church service due to "discomfort." She then appeared in the closing parade via hologram. She also used a cane for an official portrait during the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in June.

She also missed a Thanksgiving service event at St Paul's Cathedral due to age-related ailments.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the Queen had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)