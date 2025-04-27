Famous People Born on April 21: April 21 marks the birthdays of several notable figures from various fields. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, was born on this day, making it a significant occasion in the UK and worldwide. The talented actor James McAvoy, known for his roles in films like Split and X-Men, also celebrates his birthday on April 21. In the Indian entertainment industry, Tahir Raj Bhasin, an actor recognized for his roles in Bollywood, shares this date with veteran TV actor Shivaji Satam, famous for portraying the iconic character of ACP Pradyuman in the show CID. Politician Jayant Sinha, and actress Sai Deodhar, also share their birthdays with footballers like Isco and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Famous April 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Queen Elizabeth II (21 April 1926 – 8 September 2022) James McAvoy Tahir Raj Bhasin Shivaji Satam Jayant Sinha Sai Deodhar Abir Goswami (21 April 1975 – 31 May 2013) Sada Nahimana Isco Mikel Oyarzabal

