Actor R Madhavan on Friday shared a behind-the-scenes video from his directorial project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan treated fans with a glimpse of him giving directions at the Rocketry sets. Sharing the video, he wrote, "When you make it a little too real # Rocketrythefilm." As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and laughing emojis.

Another user commented, "HahaMaddy being an actor and director, still so polite. Aaj bhi RHTDM wala maddy" Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of an aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan and his struggles and achievements. The film was released in July 2022. R Madhavan not only plays the lead role but also serves as the director and co-writer of the film. The movie was a passion project for Madhavan, who has dedicated significant time and effort to bring the story of Nambi Narayanan to the screen.

Madhavan's portrayal of Nambi Narayanan in the film was highly anticipated. He undergone a remarkable physical transformation to embody the character, sporting different looks across various phases of Nambi Narayanan's life.

Recently, R Madhavan bagged the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Madhavan at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on October 17. On receiving the award, Madhavan said, "I feel very happy and proud. It is a lovely award. It feels gratifying." Meanwhile, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in a thriller directed by Vikas Bahl.

He will also be seen in The Railway Men also starring Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan.