R Madhavan is ringing in his 53rd birthday today. He is popularly known for his works in Tamil and Hindi films. Be it Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Flight Lt Ajay Singh Rathod in Rang De Basanti, Farhan Qureshi in 3 Idiots or Adi Tomar in Saala Khadoos and more, this charming actor has proven his versatility over the years. He has ventured into diverse genres and won hearts with his impeccable performances. While he has not just managed to win hearts in reel, the actor has also charmed his fans in real and proved that age is just a number. R Madhavan Birthday: From 3 Idiots to Rocketry–The Nambi Effect, Here’s Looking at 5 Best Films of the Charming Actor.

R Madhavan, who was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has often treated fans with some stunning pictures on social media. Be it for red carpet events or a casual photoshoot, his pictures have always taken internet by storm. Be it his sporting salt and pepper look or cool choice of outfits, one just can’t stop praising about his impeccable avatars. Well, we got to say, R Madhavan will always rule hearts with his charm. On the occasion of his birthday, let us a take a look at a few of his photos that proved age is just a number.

At Cannes 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Dapper As Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

That Rugged Charm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Major Desi Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Charming Father-Son Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Talking about R Madhavan’s upcoming film, the actor would be seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine in the sports drama titled Test. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).