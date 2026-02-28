Actress Yami Gautam has provided the first public reaction to the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, calling the film "beyond extraordinary." Speaking at a recent media event, Gautam revealed she has already watched the final cut of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, describing it as an emotionally overwhelming experience that left her speechless. R. Madhavan on ‘Dhurandhar’ Ban: Dubai Fans Flying to India for Theatrical Experience Ahead of Sequel Release (Watch Video).

The film, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, is the second instalment of the spy-thriller duology that shattered box-office records in late 2025. As the industry gears up for its March 19 release, Gautam’s praise has added significant momentum to the film's already high expectations.

Yami Gautam Reviews ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

During her appearance at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, Gautam shared that her reaction to the sequel was deeply personal. She admitted that after the screening, she was unable to immediately articulate her thoughts to Dhar due to the emotional weight of the narrative.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’:

"I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary," Gautam stated. "I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day, so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya at the time. I wanted to justify my feelings about what I experienced."

The actress further noted that the film's impact stayed with her throughout her journey. "I was just watching the sunset outside [the plane] and wondering what I would tell Aditya when the flight landed," she added, emphasising that the film is a testament to the director’s "life’s effort."

Yami Gautam Calls ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ‘Beyond Extraordinary’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

National Pride and Craftsmanship

Gautam, who also confirmed she felt the same "unwavering confidence" in the first part, highlighted the sincerity behind the project. She noted that while the original script for the first film was only 40 pages long when she first read it, it moved her to tears—a reaction she says has been surpassed by the sequel.

"Aditya loves his audience and the country," she said. "Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that the audience will never forget. You will say with pride that this is an Indian film."

More About ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the massive commercial success of the first film, which earned over INR 1,300 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in history. The sequel continues the story of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, as he navigates a high-stakes mission against a global criminal syndicate.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal. Reports have also surfaced suggesting that Yami Gautam herself may appear in the sequel in an action-oriented cameo, though she remained tight-lipped about her specific involvement during the event.

Box Office Outlook

The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Eid al-Fitr. It is set for a major box-office clash with the Kannada action-drama Toxic, starring Yash. 'Toxic' New Characters Reveal: Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair Join Yash’s Action Epic; Geetu Mohandas Praises ‘Powerful’ Cast (View Post).

With a reported runtime of 220 minutes and a pan-India release in five languages, Dhurandhar 2 is positioned to be one of the most significant cinematic events of the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).