Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): It's time for the wedding of the year! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, and guests have already started arriving for the big fat wedding.

Radhika Madan, who worked with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal in the film 'Shiddat', was spotted at the Jaipur Airport on Tuesday, dressed in a rose pink comfy jumpsuit.

Also Read | Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Sequel in the Works, Destin Daniel Cretton to Return as Director.

Katrina Kaif's 'Baar Baar Dekho' director Nitya Mehra and Vicky Kaushal's close friend and actor Malavika Mohanan were also seen at the airport today.

Other celebrities who have arrived earlier today include 'Dhoom 3' director Vijay Krishna Acharya and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor Sharvari, who is rumoured to be dating Sunny Kaushal.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding: Salman Khan Likely to Skip the Marriage Ceremony, Sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri Will Attend.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also spotted at the Mumbai aiport. The couple had flown to Jaipur to attend the wedding.

Katrina's close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Sairah also jetted off to Jaipur to attend the former's wedding festivities.

Katrina and Vicky are all set to the tie knot on December 9. A day ago, the two were spotted flying out of Mumbai for their destination wedding. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)