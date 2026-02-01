Dholpur, February 1: In a disturbing incident underscoring the growing concern over the safety of medical professionals, a doctor and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted by family members following the death of a 27-year-old woman at a hospital in Rajasthan. A video purportedly capturing the chaotic scenes has emerged on social media, sparking outrage within the medical community and among the public.

The deceased has been identified as Babita, a resident of Indauli Basai Nawab Sampu. According to reports, the incident unfolded after she passed away while undergoing treatment at the facility. Following the declaration of her death, the patient’s attendants reportedly accused the medical staff of negligence. The situation quickly escalated from a verbal confrontation into physical violence, with the deceased’s family members attacking the doctor on duty and other hospital employees. MP Hospital Assault: Doctor Beats, Drags 70-Year-Old Man at Chhatarpur District Hospital; Video Goes Viral.

Visuals from the viral video show a group of individuals creating a ruckus inside the hospital premises, engaging in scuffles with the staff. Security personnel and other bystanders can be seen attempting to intervene and de-escalate the situation. The footage highlights the volatile environment healthcare workers often face when breaking tragic news to patients' families.

Police authorities have taken cognizance of the matter. Investigations are currently underway to identify the culprits seen in the video based on the available footage. Charges related to assault, obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, and damaging hospital property are expected to be filed against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: 3 Doctors on Emergency Duty Assaulted at Cooper Hospital After Patient Declared Dead, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Doctor, hospital staff attacked by mob after woman's death in Dholpur; 6 detained.

This incident adds to a series of violent attacks against doctors across India, a trend that has prompted medical associations to repeatedly demand stricter central laws for the protection of healthcare personnel. In Rajasthan, similar cases in the past have led to strikes and widespread protests by resident doctors demanding better security measures in hospitals. As the video continues to circulate, calls for swift justice and enhanced safety protocols for medical staff have once again intensified across the state.